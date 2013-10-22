ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish shares and lira drew profit taking on Tuesday in cautious trade before U.S. jobs data, which could give clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing its stimulus this year.

Airline stocks, however, bucked the market, rising on the back of strong passenger numbers from Turkish airports.

No changes are expected in key interest rates or reserve ratio requirements when the Turkish central bank meets to discuss monetary policy on Wednesday. Instead investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Tuesday.

Turkey and other emerging markets have benefited from a flood of cheap money from the Federal Reserve's $85 billion buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities every month.

But speculation over the timing of a cut in this stimulus programme has hurt Turkey's financial markets, particularly because its large current account deficit makes it especially vulnerable to the effects of a reduction in cheap money flows.

The lira weakened to 1.9830 against the dollar by 0735 GMT, compared with 1.9777 late on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.59 percent from 8.52 percent at Monday's close.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.25 percent at 78,678 points, after rising 3.47 percent on Monday, underperforming the broader emerging markets index which was down 0.22 percent.

Shares of TAV Airports, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines rose after data showed that 5 million passengers used Turkish airports in nine days around last week's religious holiday.

Acrimonious budget negotiations in the United States have prompted markets to push back expectations for when the Fed will start scaling back its stimulus.

A senior U.S. central banker said on Monday that it would be "tough" for the Fed to have enough confidence in the strength of the recovery by its December meeting to begin scaling back its bond-buying programme.

A strong U.S. jobs report on Tuesday could prompt markets to reassess that view again. A Reuters poll forecasts U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate steady at a five-year low of 7.3 percent. The data was delayed from Oct. 4 by the 16-day U.S. government shutdown.

Turkey's central bank has repeatedly refused to give in to pressure to raise rates to stabilize the lira, instead opting for a complicated mixture of foreign exchange auctions and withholding one-week repo auctions.

After ad-hoc monetary tightening on Monday, the central bank on Tuesday opened a 2 billion lira ($1 billion) one-week repo auction. ($1 = 1.9812 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)