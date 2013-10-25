ISTANBUL Oct 25 Turkish stocks rose on Friday
after better than expected third-quarter results from a bank and
a mobile operator, ending a week that saw sentiment buoyed by
expectations of a delay in a U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus cut.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.54
percent at 79,271.50 points, outperforming the broader emerging
markets index, which was down 0.43 percent.
Turkish lender Garanti, the country's largest
company by market capitalisation, rose 1.7 percent after
reporting a smaller than expected, 11 percent drop in its
third-quarter net profit.
Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, Turkcell,
rose 0.4 percent after it posted net income of 699 million lira
($353.1 million) on sales of 2.98 billion lira in the third
quarter.
The lira weakened slightly to 1.9779 against the
dollar by 1448 GMT compared with 1.9768 late on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield slipped
to 8.56 percent from Thursday's 8.57 percent.
Delays in the Fed's tapering, which had been expected to
start in September, have given support to Turkish assets this
week.
But the country remains vulnerable to capital outflows
because of its large current account deficit, running at 7
percent of GDP.
($1 = 1.9796 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)