ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkey's main stock index
reached its highest level in almost six weeks on Wednesday as
markets expected no change in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus policy and ahead of a slew of third-quarter results due
after the close.
The Fed's policy arm, the Federal Open Market Committee,
concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with a decision
on its policy stance due at 1800 GMT.
Investors expected the United States to push on with its $85
billion monthly bond buying programme into next year, preferring
to see out the impact of October's budget impasse and government
shutdown before reducing the stimulus.
This has given support to emerging markets which benefited
from an influx of cheap money from the stimulus. Turkey is
particularly vulnerable to a reduction in the asset purchases
because of its large current account deficit.
The main Istanbul share index was up 0.67 percent
at 80,102.06 points by 0814 GMT, slightly outperforming the
broader emerging markets index, which rose 0.5
percent.
Halkbank, real estate firm Emlak GYO
and Ford Otosan, a car manufacturer co-owned by Ford
Motor Company and Koc Holding, were due to release their
third-quarter results after market close.
Increased funding costs and a mismatch in the banking sector
between maturity terms for assets and liabilities - where
deposit maturities tend to be shorter than loan maturities -
have hit bank profits.
But Halkbank was expected to show a smaller fall in net
interest income compared to other Turkish banks.
The lira was broadly flat against the dollar to
1.9920 compared with 1.9924 late on Tuesday as the dollar
reached its strongest level in the week.
Analysts are looking ahead to Thursday and the release of
the central bank's quarterly inflation report and September's
foreign trade data which could show a further deterioration of
the trade balance.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat
at 8.6 percent from Tuesday's early close.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Mike Collett-White)