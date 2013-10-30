ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkey's main stock index eased
off 5 week peaks and bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors
feared any hint of future tapering from the U.S. Fed, while
expecting no cuts in bond buying this month.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.76
percent at 79,565.18 points, having reached its highest level in
almost 6 weeks earlier in the session. It underperformed the
broader emerging markets index, which rose 0.57
percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
8.65 from 8.60 percent at Tuesday's early close.
The Fed's policy arm, the Federal Open Market Committee,
concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday at 1800 GMT and
is widely expected to maintain its $85 billion bond buying
programme into next year, preferring to see out the impact of
October's budget impasse and government shutdown before reducing
the stimulus.
Analysts, however, warned that any hint that the Fed could
trim back stimulus in the near future would prompt a negative
reaction, and noted that the recent rally had stretched
valuations to a point that could encourage some profit-taking.
This has given support to emerging markets which benefited
from an influx of cheap money from the stimulus. Turkey is
particularly vulnerable to a reduction in the asset purchases
because of its large current account deficit.
Halkbank, real estate firm Emlak GYO
and Ford Otosan, a car manufacturer co-owned by Ford
Motor Company and Koc Holding, were due to release their
third-quarter results after market close.
The lira rose to 1.9875 against the dollar
compared with 1.9920 late on Tuesday as the interbank rate rose
indicating that liquidity demand outstripped supply.
Analysts looked ahead to Thursday and the release of the
central bank's quarterly inflation report and September's
foreign trade data which could show a further deterioration of
the trade balance.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Ron Askew)