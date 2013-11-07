ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkey's lira weakened and was expected to remain volatile on Thursday as investors nervously eyed upcoming U.S. economic data for clues to when the Federal Reserve will roll back its bond buying programme.

Global sentiment deteriorated as investors looked to the first reading of U.S. third-quarter GDP data later on Thursday, which is expected to show that growth slowed a little in the third quarter.

But Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is the main focus for Turkish markets. The release is closely watched by markets trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve will be winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, which is linked to falling unemployment.

"As global risk sentiment is extremely sensitive to (the) global backdrop, further volatility in the lira is more likely in the short-term, depending on US data and ECB meeting," a research note from TEB said, referring to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is not expected to result in a rate cut.

The lira weakened to 2.0355 to the dollar from 2.0315 late on Wednesday, having touched 2.04, its weakest level since September 30.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.1 percent to 75,846 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index , which fell 0.18 percent.

Turkey's biggest bank by assets Isbank, state-run lender Vakifbank and refiner Tupras were expected to post third-quarter results after the market close.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.95 percent from 8.91 percent late on Wednesday.

Turkish bonds and the lira have been volatile in recent months on speculation about when the Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus, with Turkey's large current account deficit making it more vulnerable to expected capital outflows.

Next week Turkey's central bank will hold two days of additional tightening and on Thursday it increased the minimum amount of forex it will sell at Monday's auction to $140 million from a previously announced $120 million.

With the bank so far refusing to raise interest rates, investors worry that its chosen strategy of holding dollar sales and ad-hoc one week repo cancellations may not be enough to support the lira. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)