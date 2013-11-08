ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish assets dipped on Friday as investors looked to U.S. payrolls data for clues on when the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus and dry up the influx of cheap funding into emerging markets.

Turkey relies on the capital inflows to finance its large current account deficit, leaving it more susceptible to any tightening in global liquidity conditions.

The lira weakened slightly to 2.0341 to the dollar by 0837 GMT from 2.0337 late on Thursday.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.9 percent, from 8.85 percent late on Thursday.

Economists expect the U.S. jobs report, due at 1330 GMT, to show 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from 148,000 jobs in September.

"A higher-than-expected reading, following strong ISM and GDP announcements, would add to the worries over an early tapering, so (would be) negative for emerging markets," a note from Istanbul-based TEB said.

On Tuesday, a pickup in U.S. growth as well as a report from the Labor Department suggested the jobs market continues to gradually improve, supporting the case for an earlier cut in the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases.

U.S. policy makers have delayed scaling back the Federal Reserve's asset buying scheme in order to first gauge the effects of last month's government shutdown.

This bought more time for Turkey's central bank, which has so far refused to raise its one-week repo policy rate and relied on forex auctions and daily liquidity management to stabilise the volatile lira.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.3 percent at 75,606 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.8 percent.

Turkey's biggest bank by assets Isbank and state-run lender Vakifbank posted declines in third quarter profits after the market closed on Thursday, although they both beat analysts' expectations in Reuters polls.

($1 = 2.0352 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones)