ISTANBUL Nov 11 The Turkish lira traded near 9-week lows on Monday after additional monetary tightening moves from the Turkish central bank failed to ease concerns regarding U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin scaling back its stimulus.

Turkey is susceptible to any tightening in global liquidity conditions because it relies on capital inflows to finance its large current account deficit.

The Turkish central bank started to implement its two-day additional monetary tightening on Monday in support of the lira, selling $160 million in a forex-selling auction.

The lira firmed slightly to 2.0460 to the dollar by 1730 GMT, still near nine-week lows of 2.0480 it touched late on Friday.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.23 percent amid low volumes due to a holiday in the United States.

The main Istanbul share index fell 2.41 percent to 72,139.95 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.33 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ron Askew)