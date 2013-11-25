ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish assets firmed on Monday
and the currency gained after six world powers reached a deal
with Iran to curb its nuclear programme, leading to a drop in
oil prices and improving the outlook for the region.
Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel after the weekend
deal to suspend some of the tough sanctions against Iran that
have in the past two years cut exports from the OPEC member by
more than half and kept the benchmark above $100 a barrel.
Resource-poor Turkey has a gaping current account deficit
equivalent to 7 percent of GDP due to its reliance on oil
imports.
That deficit is financed by foreign capital inflows, but in
recent months Turkish markets have been plagued by concern that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin withdrawing the stimulus
that has kept that money pouring in to emerging markets like
Turkey.
Led by companies affected by oil prices or with Iranian
connections, Istanbul's main stock index rose 1.49
percent to 76,764 points by 0823 GMT, outperforming the broader
emerging market index, which rose 0.44 percent.
"The deal is positive for Turkey's economy over medium term
as a $10 decline in Brent prices would cut the energy trade
deficit by as much as $4-5 billion," Ibrahim Aksoy, chief
economist at Gedik Investment, wrote in a research note.
Fertilizer maker Gubre Fabrikalari, which has an
Iranian subsidiary, was up 6.7 percent.
Airline companies such as TAV Havalimanlari Holding
and lender Halkbank, which is expected to
restart channelling Indian refiners' payments to Iran, were
among the biggest gainers. Oil refiner Tupras rose
2.9 percent.
The lira firmed to below 2 to the dollar from
2.0112 late the previous session.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond
fell to 9.19 percent from 9.22 percent at
Friday's close.
(Addional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)