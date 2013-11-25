ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish assets firmed on Monday and the currency gained after six world powers reached a deal with Iran to curb its nuclear programme, leading to a drop in oil prices and improving the outlook for the region.

Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel after the weekend deal to suspend some of the tough sanctions against Iran that have in the past two years cut exports from the OPEC member by more than half and kept the benchmark above $100 a barrel.

Resource-poor Turkey has a gaping current account deficit equivalent to 7 percent of GDP due to its reliance on oil imports.

That deficit is financed by foreign capital inflows, but in recent months Turkish markets have been plagued by concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin withdrawing the stimulus that has kept that money pouring in to emerging markets like Turkey.

Led by companies affected by oil prices or with Iranian connections, Istanbul's main stock index rose 1.49 percent to 76,764 points by 0823 GMT, outperforming the broader emerging market index, which rose 0.44 percent.

"The deal is positive for Turkey's economy over medium term as a $10 decline in Brent prices would cut the energy trade deficit by as much as $4-5 billion," Ibrahim Aksoy, chief economist at Gedik Investment, wrote in a research note.

Fertilizer maker Gubre Fabrikalari, which has an Iranian subsidiary, was up 6.7 percent.

Airline companies such as TAV Havalimanlari Holding and lender Halkbank, which is expected to restart channelling Indian refiners' payments to Iran, were among the biggest gainers. Oil refiner Tupras rose 2.9 percent.

The lira firmed to below 2 to the dollar from 2.0112 late the previous session.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond fell to 9.19 percent from 9.22 percent at Friday's close. (Addional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)