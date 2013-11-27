ISTANBUL Nov 27 Turkish assets slipped on
Wednesday as positive U.S. economic data stoked fears of a cut
in stimulus, while draft credit card regulations aimed at
cooling demand for imported goods put pressure on stocks.
Expectation-beating data, including jobless claims and
Chicago PMI, bolstered the case for a cut in U.S. asset buying
which has flooded Turkey with cheap foreign capital and boosted
its assets.
The lira slipped to 2.0227 by 1539 GMT on
Wednesday from 2.0160 late on Tuesday. The yield on Turkey's
10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.43 percent
from 9.37 percent at Tuesday's close.
Proposed changes in credit card regulations released after
the market close on Tuesday are expected to hit discretionary
spending and dragged down equities. Shares in electronics
retailer Teknosa closed down 4.7 percent in response.
Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.88
percent at 74,896 points, underperforming the emerging market
index, which rose 0.24 percent.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)