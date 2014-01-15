* Lira, bonds, stocks slip

* Some economists forecast rate hike next week

* Simsek says no obligation to conduct orthodox policy

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 Turkey's lira weakened on Wednesday, putting further pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates as a government corruption scandal and the scaling back of U.S. bond buying dampen appetite for Turkish assets.

The lira weakened to 2.1900 against the dollar by 1138 GMT from 2.1830 late on Tuesday, not far off record lows, as investors wondered whether the bank might raise rates as early as next week. Stocks were weaker and bond yields rose.

"We see no alternative to the CBRT (central bank) outright raising rates in coming months, despite recent guidance that it will not do so. The first hike will likely come next week," Commerzbank said in a note.

Other economists said they expected the central bank, which has so far avoided rate hikes for fear of denting growth, to leave its main interest rates on hold again at its monetary policy meeting next Tuesday.

The bank has been tightening policy by cancelling its repo auctions, which fund the market at 4.5 percent, lower than the average cost of funding for banks at over 7 percent.

It has also tried to shore up the lira with dollar sales, with a minimum of $3 billion to be auctioned in January.

"We don't have to implement orthodox approaches in monetary policy just because others want us to do so," Finance Minister Simsek said on Wednesday, an apparent defence of the central bank's policy mix.

The corruption scandal, which has led to the resignation of three ministers, as well as the Fed's plans to cut the stimulus that has flooded emerging markets with cheap money, are hanging over the Turkish economy.

At a news conference in Ankara, Simsek said Turkey's political turbulence and the scaling back of the U.S. Fed's bond buying pose a threat to a four percent growth target this year, but said any impact would be temporary.

The lira has hit record lows since the corruption scandal erupted in mid-December.

The main Istanbul index was down 0.48 percent at 67,742.68 points, underperforming the main global emerging market index which rose 0.21 percent.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond inched up to 10.06 percent from 10.05 percent late on Tuesday. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Heavens)