ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkey's lira weakened on
Wednesday, adding to pressure on the central bank to hike
interest rates to support the currency as a government
corruption scandal and the reduction of U.S. bond buying dampen
appetite for Turkish assets.
The lira weakened to 2.1880 against the dollar
by 1542 GMT from 2.1830 late on Tuesday, not far off record
lows, as investors wondered whether the bank might raise rates
as early as next week.
The main Istanbul index closed up 0.09 percent at
68,134.63 points but underperformed the main global emerging
market index which rose 0.24 percent.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 10.18 percent from 10.05 percent late on Tuesday.
The Turkish central bank has so far refused to hike rates
for fear of harming economic growth ahead of elections, instead
opting to sell dollars to protect the lira.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)