ISTANBUL, Sept 1Turkey's lira weakened on Monday
as a deepening crisis in Ukraine rattled investors, but the
formation of a cabinet that signalled policy continuity was
expected to soothe markets in the short run.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned a "full-scale
war" was imminent if Russian troops continued to advance in
support of pro-Moscow rebels, while Russian President Vladimir
Putin called on Sunday for immediate talks on the "statehood" of
southern and eastern Ukraine.
But some analysts said the formation of a new Turkish
cabinet on Friday, with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan to
continue to oversee economic policy, could boost the lira.
"We think this would lead the local political tension over
more populist policies leading to rating downgrade to ease for
the short term," a note from Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB-BNP
Paribas said.
"Despite geopolitical risks, especially over Ukraine,
continuing to exert volatility to markets, we think this could
reverse the relatively weaker performance of the lira against
emerging market peers in the recent period."
The lira slipped to 2.1625 against the dollar by 0809 GMT
from 2.1596 late on Friday.
A long-awaited but marginal improvement in the manufacturing
sector failed to boost the lira.
Istanbul's main share index inched up 0.16 percent
to 80,444 points after PMI data showed that Turkish
manufacturing activity grew slightly in August after two months
of contraction, but lagged the 0.23 percent rise in the broader
emerging markets index.
Moody's downgraded Bank Asya for the second time
in two weeks on Friday but shares did not move because the stock
was already suspended.
The ratings agency downgraded its long-term deposit rating
to Caa1 from B2, and placed it on review for downgrade, for fear
of further deposit volatility and the uncertainty over the
bank's ownership.
State bank Ziraat scrapped talks to acquire Bank
Asya last month, causing concerns over the Islamic lender's
future to deepen.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 9.11 percent from 9.13 percent on Friday.
