ISTANBUL, Sept 1 Turkish assets rose on Monday,
supported by confirmation that Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
would continue to oversee economic management in the new
cabinet.
The news eased concerns felt in the market on Friday when
Numan Kurtulmus, head of economic affairs in the ruling AK
party, was announced as another deputy prime minister, prompting
uncertainty over whether Babacan would continue to lead the
management of the economy.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.64 percent
to 80,424.72 points on Monday, outpacing the 0.42 percent rise
in the broader emerging markets index.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell slightly to 9.12 percent from 9.13 percent on Friday.
The lira slipped to 2.1588 against the dollar by 1441 GMT
from 2.1596 late on Friday.
