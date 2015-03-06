ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkey's lira eased off new record lows on Friday after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he had spoken with the central bank about the currency's weakness and all necessary steps would be taken.

Davutoglu has been meeting bankers and fund managers in New York, along with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, in an effort to soothe investor concerns over central bank independence and persistent lira weakness.

President Tayyip Erdogan has rattled financial markets in recent weeks with his angry crtiicism of the central bank over its reluctance to sharply cut interest rates. Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party is gearing up for elections this summer, has questioned whether the bank is under external influence.

Davutoglu told reporters in New York he had spoken with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci about the lira's weakness and that "every kind of measure" on the issue would be taken if necessary. He did not elaborate.

"Turkey has one single agenda ... The unstoppable depreciation of the lira has now become the single biggest problem of every citizen and every private company," Istanbul Analytics economists wrote in a research note.

The lira firmed to 2.6040 by 0825 GMT from Thursday's record low of 2.6290, which put its losses against the dollar to almost 11 percent since the start of the year. Other emerging markets currencies were mixed.

The Istanbul stock index firmed 0.67 percent to 81,321 points, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield eased to 8.15 percent from 8.19 percent at Thursday's close.

"Davutoglu's comments have raised an expectation in the market that the central bank will take measures," the head of foreign exchange at an international bank said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The bit on 'whatever necessary will be done' in his statement has helped the lira not to fall to further record lows. The worries are not over but all eyes are now on the central bank," he said.

The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, extending gains on expectations that the United States will hike interest rates later this year. Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday to have increased by 240,000 last month, supporting the case for a rate hike. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Gareth Jones)