ISTANBUL May 26 The Turkish lira slid against
the dollar on Tuesday under pressure from global dollar gains
and political uncertainty as another poll suggested the ruling
AK Party may have to form a coalition government after a June 7
parliamentary election.
The lira has weakened 11 percent against the
U.S. currency this year, making it one of the worst performing
emergency market currencies, and stood at 2.6325 at 0949 GMT,
down from 2.6162 on Monday.
A survey by Turkish pollster Andy-AR put AKP support at 41.9
percent, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) at
25.8 percent, the nationalist MHP at 16 percent and the
pro-Kurdish HDP at 10.7 percent, above the 10 percent threshold
needed to enter parliament.
It was the third survey in a week indicating the AK Party
might lose its parliamentary majority.
But another poll, by Konsensus on Tuesday, showed it capable
of forming a single-party government with 43.9 percent support
and the HDP on 9.7 percent. If the HDP falls short of the
threshold its parliament seats will largely go to the AK Party.
"Turkish markets are recently performing slightly weaker
than EM peers, as recent polls increased the odds of a coalition
government," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
"However, a small decline in HDP votes, below the 10 percent
national threshold would mark a continuation of one-party
government, without power to change constitution, which will
likely spur a positive short-term market reaction," he added.
The surveys generally indicate that the election will push
Tayyip Erdogan's dream of an all-powerful presidency further
from his reach, and usher in a period of turbulence as he seeks
to maintain his dominance.
Shares were largely flat, with the main share index
dipping 0.1 percent to 84,483.63 points.
Among shares in focus were newly crowned soccer champions
Galatasaray, which tumbled 10.07 percent, having
risen sharply earlier in the month in anticipation of its league
success.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to
9.28 percent from 9.18 percent on Monday.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Robin
Pomeroy)