ISTANBUL May 27 The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday in response to dollar strength and with investors unsettled by some surveys which indicate the ruling AK Party may have to form a coalition government after the June 7 election.

By 1200 GMT, the lira had weakened to 2.6563 against the U.S. currency from 2.6359 late on Tuesday, bringing losses this year to 12 percent - one of the worst performances among emergency market currencies.

Investors are uneasy both with the prospect of a coalition or of a very strong AK Party majority enabling it to push through constitutional reforms needed for Tayyip Erdogan to realise his ambition of a strong executive presidency.

"The market was hoping for a small majority so that constitutional amendments would be too hard to pass but there would still be a high level of governability," said Kieran Curtis, EM debt portfolio manager at Standard Life Investments in London.

Emerging markets were hit by prospects of an upcoming U.S. interest rate rise after this week's U.S. data showed a rise in business spending plans, consumer confidence and house prices and Turkey was among the main concerns.

"There are a few indicators that suggest Turkey is probably the most exposed country to Fed tightening and we are not comfortable with the amount of credit that's been extended in the past few years," Curtis added.

A survey by Turkish pollster Andy-AR on Tuesday put AKP support at 41.9 percent, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) at 25.8 percent, the nationalist MHP at 16 percent and the pro-Kurdish HDP at 10.7 percent, above the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

It was the third survey in a week indicating the AK Party might lose its parliamentary majority. However other polls have indicated it will be able to form a single-party government. Election authorities have set Wednesday as the deadline for publishing polls.

Another concern among investors has been President Erdogan's pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates to boost flagging growth, but the bank has held rates steady at recent meetings and on Wednesday reiterated its cautious stance.

"Inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and other factors that affect inflation will be monitored closely and the cautious monetary policy stance will be maintained ... until there is a significant improvement in the inflation outlook," it said in the minutes of its May 20 policy meeting.

Shares were also lower, with the main share index falling 0.62 percent to 83,132.33 points.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped to 9.27 percent rose to 9.28 percent from 9.29 percent on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton)