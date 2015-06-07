ISTANBUL, June 7 The Turkish lira hit a record
low in weekend-thinned trade on Sunday, after the governing AK
Party failed to win an outright majority in a parliamentary
election, raising the prospect of a minority or coalition
government.
The lira, already one of the worst performing
emerging market currencies this year, initially weakened as far
as 2.799 to the dollar in thin trade after the results, a 5
percent slide.
By 1910 GMT it was at 2.75 to the dollar, still considerably
weaker than Friday's close of 2.6615.
With more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the AKP had
taken 40.9 percent of the vote, according to broadcaster CNN
Turk, a result which will leave it struggling to form a stable
government for the first time since it came to power more than a
decade ago.
"Turkish political risk has been a focal point for market
concern for some time. It has now been taken to a whole new
level," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The lira was falling sharply against the dollar before the
election. It could now plummet, fuelling inflationary pressures
further and heaping pressure on the central bank to raise
interest rates."
Market participants had been hoped the AKP would squeak out
enough votes to remain in power as a single party and avoid the
uncertainty and gridlock of coalition politics.
"We expect a minority government and an early election," a
senior AKP official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A landslide was also seen as a negative because it could
have led to a constitutional change and handed more power to
President Tayyip Erdogan, increasingly seen by critics as an
authoritarian figure.
Erdogan has railed against high interest rates, increasing
concern about political meddling in monetary policy and putting
pressure on the lira. The currency is down around 18 percent
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data; only the Ukraine
hryvnia and the Brazilian real have fallen more.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)