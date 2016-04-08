By Seda Sezer
| ISTANBUL, April 8
ISTANBUL, April 8 Turkey's lira weakened on
Friday after a presidential aide said its level justified an
interest rate cut, increasing the political pressure on the
central bank to cut rates.
Cemil Ertem told state broadcaster TRT Haber that the lira,
still not far off a record low hit last year, was in a "strong
position" against the dollar.
"This is an important advantage for a central bank rate
cut," he said.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against the
high domestic cost of borrowing, equating high interest rates
with "treason". The bank cut the upper band of its interest rate
"corridor" last month, prompting concern it was yielding to
political pressure.
The lira weakened as low as 2.8710 against the
dollar after Ertem's comments from below 2.86 earlier. The
currency hit a historical low of 3.0750 against the dollar on
Sept. 24.
Turkey is negatively diverging from other emerging markets
on "continued talk of aggressive rate-cut cycle by government
officials," said TEB Investment strategist Isik Okte in a note.
Investors are also concerned over the uncertain future of
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci. Markets are waiting to see
whether he is reappointed for another five-year term after April
19.
"We maintain our view that with the slowing fund inflows
into emerging markets, the uncertainty of the central bank
governor appointment until April 19 and the possibility of a
series of rate cuts in overnight lending rate, could impact the
lira negatively," said Ibrahim Aksoy, an investment strategist
at HSBC Asset Management.
Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 5.8 percent
year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistics Institute said
on Friday.
Markets were also watching a Moody's review on Turkey
expected later on Friday. Moody's rates Turkey at Baa3 with
negative outlook.
The main share index edged up 0.55 percent to
81,611.33 points, slightly outperforming its emerging market
peers which were up 0.27 percent. The benchmark
10-year government bond yield rose to 9.98
percent from 9.91 percent at Thursday's close.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin
Taner; Editing by Janet Lawrence)