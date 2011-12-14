* Lira weakens one percent, tracking euro/dollar

* Shares fall 2.3 percent, bond yields higher

* Dogan Holding drops on media interests comment (Adds quote, closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 The Turkish lira weakened past 1.88 to the dollar and stocks and bonds fell on Wednesday, tracking falls on European markets, while media-to-energy group Dogan Holding fell 5.6 percent after saying it was not selling more media interests.

Founder and honorary chairman Aydin Dogan told broadcaster CNBC-e Dogan was no longer considering sales within its media group, knocking back any hopes it could generate further revenue with more asset disposals.

The company, whose Dogan Yayin media group has had to cope with multi-billion lira tax fine cases, has sold two dailies and a television channel under a restructuring process. Dogan Yayin ended down 3.8 percent.

The lira weakened around 1 percent to 1.8830 against the dollar by 1540 GMT from 1.8653 on Tuesday. The lira has weakened 18 percent against the U.S. currency this year.

"The market is completely following the euro/dollar rate. With the new year holiday approaching we are seeing a decline in foreign-based transactions," said Finansbank forex desk manager Omer Unveren.

But he said it was positive that losses in the lira's value were less than in other emerging market currencies.

Markets more broadly were put off by the Fed's failure to take any new steps to stimulate growth and on continuing worries over Europe, hampering demand for riskier assets.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 rose to 10.39 percent after closing at 10.37 percent on Tuesday.

After the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, the Fed noted modest improvement in the U.S. economy but downside risks from Europe.

Fears of mass downgrades by credit rating agencies for European sovereigns have also pressured markets.

"No support came from the Fed. Germany is resisting on some issues. The French government is almost preparing markets for a rating downgrade ... There is no good news here," said one banker.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 2.31 percent at 51,338.97 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 1.14 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu; editing by Stephen Nisbet)