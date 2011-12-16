* Lira weakens to 1.8805, shares dip 0.4 pct
* Consumer confidence marginally higher
* TAV shares up on reports of bidder interest
* Finansbank shares higher on sale reports
(Adds closing prices, details)
ISTANBUL, Dec 16 The Turkish lira weakened
on Friday, underperforming other emerging market
currencies , while bonds were steady in cautious trade
as investor attention began to turn to next week's central bank
meeting.
The lira stood at 1.8805 versus the dollar by
1600 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.8773 on Thursday afternoon. It
has lost 18 percent against the U.S. currency this year.
"The positive sentiment in foreign markets due to optimistic
U.S. data did not reflect on the Turkish lira due to local
companies' forex purchases," an Istanbul-based senior forex
trader said.
Bankers said a large energy company bought around
$300 million.
The central bank sold $150 million in a forex-selling
auction on Friday, with bids at $531 million.
Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded
at 2.1659/68.
Upbeat U.S. data and corporate results boosted risk appetite
and provided support for emerging market assets globally, but
Turkish markets underperformed as recent strong domestic
economic data was seen to be already factored into asset prices.
Shares in airports developer and operator TAV Havalimanlari
Holding, however, rose 2.6 percent after a newspaper
report said six groups were interested in bidding for major
stakes in the company, which are being sold by two shareholders.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.4 percent to
51,665.78 points, pulling back after rising 1.1 percent on
Thursday and underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index
, which was 1 percent higher.
Analysts suggested the market could head up again given
Turkey's bullish economy but trade will be volatile and
dependent on global risk appetite.
"Sentiment has improved slightly in world equity markets
compared to the beginning of the week. We expect high volatility
to continue. The upside is limited," said Tera Brokers.
Shares in Finansbank closed the week 13.1 percent higher at
4.58 lira, although the bank denied initial reports that its
Greek owner NBG was to sell a 49 percent stake in the Turkish
lender.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 was unchanged at 10.29 percent in thin
volume.
The central bank is expected to keep its key rates on hold
at Thursday's monetary policy meeting.
"Even though we expect a significant slowdown in economic
activity in 2012, the recent flow of data calls for keeping
monetary policy tight," Finansbank said in a daily note.
Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday that the
bank's interest rate corridor should be wide enough to control
inflation but the bank was ready to tighten monetary policy
further if necessary.
"Taking central bank Governor Basci's comments that
necessary tightening has already been delivered ..., we
see the central bank keeping short-term rates and the policy
rate unchanged for the time being," Finansbank said.
Data on Friday showed the consumer confidence index rose to
91.0 points in November from 89.7 points a month earlier, adding
to a string of upbeat economic data recently.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Susan
Fenton)