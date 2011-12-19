ISTANBUL Dec 19 The Turkish lira weakened
versus the dollar on Monday as the greenback strengthened
broadly on global economic concerns while government bond yields
rose nearly 20 basis points due to profit-taking in a low volume
market.
The euro, hurt by fears of European sovereign ratings
downgrades, remained under pressure after its worst weekly
performance in three months. The safe-haven dollar also got
support on uncertainty after the death of North Korean leader
Kim Jong-il.
By 0910 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8868 versus the
dollar, weaker from 1.8805 on Friday afternoon. The currency has
lost nearly 18 percent against the greenback this year.
"Today, the move of the euro-dollar exchange rate remains a
determinant for the lira. We see the dollar recovering globally
as investors remain concerned about a concrete long-term EU debt
solution, which also affects negatively the lira's value," said
a manager of the treasury marketing unit of a big local bank.
"We can see the lira hitting 1.90 versus the dollar if the
euro weakens further versus the dollar," he added.
Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded
at 2.1716, virtually flat compared with a previous close of
2.1698.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood at 10.46 percent, higher from
Friday's close at 10.29 percent.
"The negative international investment sentiment and some
foreign investors selling due to profit taking on the bond
market pushed yields up. We see year-end effects on the market,
volumes are extremely low," said a bond trader of a bank in
Istanbul.
Investors attention are now turned to the monthly central
bank meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to keep its key
rates on hold.
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.19 percent
at 51,567.34 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index, which was 1.45 percent down.
"We foresee 51,100 to serve as first line of support for
shares, while 50,000 may also be in play in the coming sessions.
Low volumes should continue in the market due to the lack of
domestic newsflow and low foreign participation," wrote analysts
at Ekspres Invest.
Shares of power group Akenerji, partly owned by
Turkey's Akkok and Czech CEZ declined as mush as
4.65 percent on Monday after Akkok said Akenerji sale process
halted due to insufficient bids.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)