* Lira firms on high forex selling auction
* Yields rise, volumes thin
* Shares up
* Markets attention shift to c.bank meeting on Thursday
ISTANBUL, Dec 20 The Turkish lira firmed
versus the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank announced it
could sell $350 million at its forex auction, while yields on
Turkey's bonds rose nearly 15 basis points in a low-volume
market.
By 0851 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8995 versus
the dollar, compared with 1.9021 on Monday afternoon.
The currency has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback
this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as
local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought
safety ahead of year-end.
The Turkish Central Bank opened a forex-selling auction on
Tuesday with a maximum volume of $350 million, bank data
showed.
"Due to companies' foreign currency demand, the lira
weakened 1.5 percent (versus the dollar) in two days compared
with 10 other emerging currencies followed very closely by the
central bank. The bank's new auction method hasn't been very
effective," wrote Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.
With companies buying dollars to pay for imports, Turkey is
running a huge current account deficit expected by many analysts
to reach 10 percent of gross domestic product by end-2011.
The central bank announced it will sell $700 million at
forex auctions on Dec. 20-21. The total amount the bank has sold
to support the lira since Aug. 5, when it launched daily forex
auctions, has reached $9.31 billion.
Turkish markets also have in their sights the central bank's
monthly monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, at which
the bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.
"We expect the bank to continue to tighten lira liquidity
and set higher amounts at forex selling auctions. However, the
pressure on the lira could continue," Keresteci said.
"This could increase pressure for a policy rate hike ahead
of the meeting on Thursday. We think there is a chance for the
bank to intervene directly (in the money market)."
Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded
at 2.1884, virtually unchanged from a previous close of 2.1890.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood at 10.62 percent, up from a
previous close of 10.46 percent.
"We will see volumes declining gradually towards the end of
the year," said a Turkish fixed income trader. "There is a high
chance of sharp moves in the market when volumes are thin. As
long as problems in the EU region continue, Turkish markets
should stay weak."
As the central bank tightens lira liquidity to support the
currency, Turkish primary dealers borrowed 9.854 billion lira
($5.22 billion) from the central bank's repo facility on
Monday.
"If we see more evidence that the central bank is tightening
the monetary policy stance, it may lead to some 10-20 basis
points rise in the yields," wrote Erkin Isik, emerging markets
rate and forex strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.47 percent at
50,980 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index
, which was up 0.23 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)