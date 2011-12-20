* Lira firms on high forex selling auction

* Yields rise, volumes thin

* Shares up

* Markets attention shift to c.bank meeting on Thursday

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 The Turkish lira firmed versus the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank announced it could sell $350 million at its forex auction, while yields on Turkey's bonds rose nearly 15 basis points in a low-volume market.

By 0851 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8995 versus the dollar, compared with 1.9021 on Monday afternoon.

The currency has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of year-end.

The Turkish Central Bank opened a forex-selling auction on Tuesday with a maximum volume of $350 million, bank data showed.

"Due to companies' foreign currency demand, the lira weakened 1.5 percent (versus the dollar) in two days compared with 10 other emerging currencies followed very closely by the central bank. The bank's new auction method hasn't been very effective," wrote Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.

With companies buying dollars to pay for imports, Turkey is running a huge current account deficit expected by many analysts to reach 10 percent of gross domestic product by end-2011.

The central bank announced it will sell $700 million at forex auctions on Dec. 20-21. The total amount the bank has sold to support the lira since Aug. 5, when it launched daily forex auctions, has reached $9.31 billion.

Turkish markets also have in their sights the central bank's monthly monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, at which the bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.

"We expect the bank to continue to tighten lira liquidity and set higher amounts at forex selling auctions. However, the pressure on the lira could continue," Keresteci said.

"This could increase pressure for a policy rate hike ahead of the meeting on Thursday. We think there is a chance for the bank to intervene directly (in the money market)."

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1884, virtually unchanged from a previous close of 2.1890.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 10.62 percent, up from a previous close of 10.46 percent.

"We will see volumes declining gradually towards the end of the year," said a Turkish fixed income trader. "There is a high chance of sharp moves in the market when volumes are thin. As long as problems in the EU region continue, Turkish markets should stay weak."

As the central bank tightens lira liquidity to support the currency, Turkish primary dealers borrowed 9.854 billion lira ($5.22 billion) from the central bank's repo facility on Monday.

"If we see more evidence that the central bank is tightening the monetary policy stance, it may lead to some 10-20 basis points rise in the yields," wrote Erkin Isik, emerging markets rate and forex strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.47 percent at 50,980 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was up 0.23 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)