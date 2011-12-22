* Lira stronger vs dlr, shares up 1 pct
* Yields down, volumes excessively thin
* Statement from c.bank and fx auction monitored
ISTANBUL, Dec 22 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly versus the dollar and shares rose on Thursday as
investors waited for the central bank's monetary policy meeting
where policymakers are expected to leave the policy rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent.
By 0814 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8838, slightly
stronger than 1.8871 on Wednesday afternoon.
The currency firmed as much as 1.8750 on previous day after
a better-than-expected European Central Bank tender.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira
traded at 2.1765, compared with a previous close of 2.1702.
"The Turkish Central Bank is likely to cause relatively
little movement in the lira exchange rates today," wrote
Commerzbank analysts in a note.
"Market participants agree that it will leave key rates and
rate corridor unchanged. In view of the stronger than expected
rise in inflation recently, it is likely to stick to its hawkish
tone."
The central bank started to tighten its monetary policy in
October to try and limit lira depreciation and its impact on
inflation.
Analysts said investors were focussing on the central bank's
strategy outlook for next year, to be announced on Dec. 27.
"It will be crucial for the lira whether it (the central
bank) will return to a more traditional monetary policy
following its experimental last year or whether it will continue
with its unconventional measures," Commerzbank said.
The lira has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback
this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as
local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought
safety ahead of the year-end.
The lira gained some ground on Tuesday after the central
bank said it would sell a maximum $1.7 billion in its daily
forex-selling auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.
The bank sold $350 million at Wednesday's auction, the
amount it had set as a maximum in the morning.
Istanbul's main share index was up 1 percent at
52,267 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index
, which was down 0.2 percent.
"Technically, the participants will eye whether the index
will be moving above the 52,000 level... After the sell-off in
the second session yesterday, any notable recovery there may
help the broader market sentiment," Ekspres Invest analysts
wrote.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood at 10.37 percent, slightly down
from a previous close of 10.39 percent. Volumes on the bond
markets remain excessively low.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Anna Willard)