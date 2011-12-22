* Lira down after c.bank sells low amount of dollars

* C.bank holds rates as expected

* Shares just below flat

* Yields down, volumes excessively thin (Adds events, closing prices, quotes)

ISTANBUL, Dec 22 The Turkish lira declined 0.3 percent versus the dollar on Thursday after the central bank sold a lower-than-expected amount of dollars, while shares closed down as investor confidence remained fragile.

Turkey's central bank held its one-week repo policy rate steady at a record low of 5.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said tight monetary policy needed to be maintained to keep the inflation outlook in line with medium-term targets.

The bank sold $50 million in its forex-selling auction on Thursday, less than the $150 million it had announced as a maximum in the morning.

The lira, which weakened after the forex auction results were announced, traded at 1.8890 versus the dollar by 1532 GMT, compared with 1.8871 on Wednesday afternoon.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1760, compared with a previous close of 2.1702.

"Markets were disappointed by the fact the central bank sold only $50 million at its forex auction. Besides, we saw companies buying dollars in small amounts," said one bank forex trader.

Turkish companies buy dollars to pay their import bills.

The lira has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of the year-end.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.3 percent at 51,591.56 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.32 percent.

"Volatility remains high. Risk appetite is still very low on external markets. The decline of Turkcell shares also created downward pressure on the index," said Ozgur Yurdasseven, research manager at Garanti Securities.

Turkcell shares closed flat at 9 lira per share, after declining as much as 7.7 percent during intraday trade on Thursday due to profit-taking moves after a strong performance during the last few days, analysts said.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.46 percent, up from a previous close of 10.39 percent. Volumes on the bond markets remained very thin as year-end approaches. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)