* Turkish lira weaker vs dlr after low fx auctions
* Shares just above flat
* Volumes on bond market extremely thin
* Markets ignore Deputy PM Babacan's comments
(Adds closing prices)
ISTANBUL, Dec 23 The Turkish lira weakened
0.6 percent versus the dollar on Friday from a week earlier due
to lower-than-expected central bank forex auctions while shares
closed 0.69 percent up following the recovery of global risk
sentiment after positive U.S. data.
The Turkish Central Bank sold just $50 million in its
forex-selling auction on Friday, lower than the original amount
of $1.35 billion it announced as a maximum in the morning.
After the announcement the lira weakened as far
as 1.8905 versus the dollar from 1.8834 beforehand.
By 1512 GMT, the lira traded at 1.9005 versus the dollar,
weaker than 1.8890 on Thursday afternoon.
"The main reason behind the lira's weakening was the fact
that the central bank opted to sell lower amounts of dollars it
announced during the week. Besides, we didn't see any
significant recovery of global risk sentiment," said a treasury
marketing unit manager of a bank.
"I don't expect any major changes in the central bank's
policy for 2012. Further moves will depend on global risk
sentiment. Actually, the central bank cannot do anymore than
manage expectations," he added.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci is due to announce on Dec.
27. the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for next year.
The bank is expected to stick to its unorthodox policy mix and
inflation targets in 2012.
On Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank said it would sell a
maximum $1.7 billion in its daily forex-selling auctions on
Friday and Monday.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira
traded at 2.1887, compared with a previous close of 2.1778.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.69 percent at
51,948.62 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index, which was up 0.9 percent.
"Shares are moving in tandem with the global markets.
Better-than-expected U.S. data improved the sentiment. However,
this increase won't be permanent, there is no fundamental reason
which would trigger a rise in shares," said Aydin Sozubir,
research manager at Tacirler Securities.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.43 percent, down from a
previous close of 10.46 percent. Volumes continued to be
extremely thin without any transaction in the afternoon.
Markets shrugged off comments from Deputy Prime Minister Ali
Babacan, who also oversees the economy, saying the Turkish
Central Bank may reduce reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) to
support the banking sector if necessary.
Markets also ignored Turkish Banks Association presentation,
which said recent measures introduced by the central bank had
created an additional cost of 8 billion lira ($4.23 billion) for
the banking sector.
Following two years of strong profits, Turkey's banks have
been braced for a downturn this year after the central bank
raised banks' required reserve ratios in order to slow down
rampant loan growth. The central bank has said it wanted to keep
loan growth at 25 percent this year after loans expanded 34
percent in 2010.
($1 = 1.8910 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra, Ron Askew)