ISTANBUL, Dec 28 The Turkish lira
recovered slightly against the dollar while shares edged lower
on Wednesday in thin cautious trade with many market players
away as investors awaited a speech by central bank Governor
Erdem Basci.
Basci will make a speech at 1300 GMT at a conference in
Istanbul about the effects of the bank's policies on the Turkish
economy.
By 0821 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8991 versus the dollar,
compared with 1.9008 on Tuesday afternoon.
Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira
traded at 2.1906, compared with a previous close of 2.1884.
"The fact that the central bank will sell less dollars at
its forex auctions could exert pressure on the lira. We can't
say anything positive about the lira in the short term," said a
forex trader at one bank.
During a presentation of monetary policy for 2012 on
Tuesday, central bank governor Basci said the bank will continue
to provide forex liquidity to the market, specifying that the
amount of forex to be sold at auction would be lower in the
forthcoming period barring extraordinary conditions.
Basci also said the bank would continue to use reserve
requirement ratios and its interest rate corridor as policy
tools while global uncertainties remained, sticking to an
unorthodox policy mix, as had largely been expected by analysts.
Istanbul's main share index was 0.28 percent lower
at 52,412 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index
, which was down 0.61 percent.
"For the day ahead, we expect Turkish stocks to follow the
losses in Asian markets," wrote analysts of Alkhair Capital.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 traded at 10.78 percent in early
over-the-counter trade, virtually unchanged from a previous
close of 10.80 percent.
Concerning the central bank's announcement on Tuesday that
it would start to hold one-month repo auctions on Dec. 30, a
fixed-income trade at one bank commented: "If the bank tightens
primary dealers' repo facility for the same amount provided by
the one-month repo auction, it would be positive for the
market."
"But if it tightens one-week repo facility volume, it would
be negative. It will be clearer when the auctions start."
Basci said the bank's record low 5.75 percent policy rate
could be adjusted if necessary and it could extend the maturity
on repo auctions up to three months.
