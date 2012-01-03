* Central bank sells $350 million at auction

* Sells estimated $400 million more through direct intervention

* Shares nearly 3 pct up on global recovery

* Yields up on tight liquidity, high funding costs

* December CPI rose 0.58 pct mth/mth, 10.45 pct yr/yr (Adds further central bank intervention, closing prices, quotes)

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 Repeated central bank intervention helped the Turkish lira firm below 1.88 against the dollar on Tuesday, while shares benefitted from a recovery in global risk appetite to gain nearly 3 percent.

The Turkish lira traded at 1.8765 in late trade compared with 1.8900 on Monday afternoon, but it was unable to hold onto its strongest level of 1.8697.

Since last Friday, the central bank has sold between $4-4.5 billion through direct intervention in the currency market and in daily forex auctions to support the ailing lira.

On Tuesday, the bank sold $350 million at auction and traders reckoned it sold a further $400 million in several bouts of intervention. The bank confirmed intervening in the market, without disclosing amounts sold.

The lira weakened nearly 22 percent versus the dollar in 2011, adding to inflationary pressures, and on Dec. 28 hit its weakest ever level of 1.9215 against the greenback.

Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira was quoted at 2.1595 in late trade, compared with 2.1676 late Monday. At its strongest, the lira strengthened to as much as 2.1481 against the basket, coming down from 2.1731 earlier.

"For the moment, neither the forex sales nor the tightening in lira liquidity had significant impact on the currency. The lira basket currency (0.5 dollar-lira + 0.5 euro-lira) declined by 0.5 percent in a day to 2.16 vicinity, but this was also related with the strengthening risk appetite in international markets," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank may sell foreign currency directly on "exceptional days", without specifying what would make a day exceptional.

During a meeting with economists on Tuesday, the bank said unsterilized forex sales and interventions could be used to complement monetary tightening.

The central bank can decide not to sterilize forex sales by not providing the amount of lira drained from the market through repo auctions, decreasing lira liquidity in the market.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 2.96 percent up at 52,859.07 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 2.52 percent.

"The increase is mostly related with recovery of the global risk sentiment. The central bank's interventions and the increase of daily forex selling auctions amounts also supported the index," said Serdar Pazi, fund manager at Ata Invest.

Shares of Turkish lender Yapi Kredi rose 7.04 percent on Tuesday and banking index surged 4.04 percent as the lira's strengthening supported banking shares, analysts said. Foreign investment in Turkish shares is concentrated in the banking sector.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.53 percent, up from a previous close of 11.48 percent.

"The increase of funding costs resulted in a sell-off in front-end of the yield curve. So long as the central bank increases the funding yield above 5.75 percent, it's hard to see bond yields declining," said a fixed income trader of a bank.

Turkey's consumer price index rose 0.58 percent month-on-month in December, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.3 percent rise, for a year-on-year rise of 10.45 percent, data showed on Tuesday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)