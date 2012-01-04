* Traders say central bank sold around $100 mln in early
intervention
* Bond yields down on low liquidity needs, global recovery
* Shares down
ISTANBUL, Jan 4 The Turkish lira firmed in
early trade on Wednesday as the central bank sold more dollars
in a fourth consecutive day of intervention to support the lira,
while bond yields fell as banks' liquidity needs slackened.
Currency dealers estimated that the central bank sold around
$100 million in an early bout of intervention, having already
sold between $4-4.5 billion through direct intervention since
last Friday.
By 0920 the lira stood at 1.8665 to the dollar,
compared with 1.8765 late Tuesday. The lira reached 1.8612
during the intervention, before settling back.
"The central bank is playing a very risky game given that
its forex reserves are just about adequate in case of European
credit crunch, based on two out of three most commonly used
indicators," wrote Piotr Matys and Anisha Arora from 4Cast.
"Hence at some stage the central bank will have to let the
lira go if pressure prevails and forex reserves fall to
inadequate levels."
They said that with the central bank continuing to intervene
for now, a lira recovery to 1.85 could coume into focus.
The lira weakened nearly 22 percent versus the dollar in
2011, adding to inflationary pressures, and on Dec. 28 hit its
weakest ever level of 1.9215 against the greenback.
Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira
strengthened as much as 2.1463, from 2.1597 early in the morning
and compared with 2.1595 in late trade on Tuesday.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank
would hold intraday repo auctions and may sell foreign currency
directly on "exceptional days", without specifying what would
make a day exceptional.
The Turkish Central Bank did not hold a fixed-rate, one-week
repo auction on Wednesday, but instead announced an intraday
repo auction with a volume of 3 billion Turkish lira ($1.6
billion), bank data showed.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood at 11.45 percent compared with a
previous close of 11.53 percent. The benchmark yield declined as
much as to 11.36 percent during intraday trade.
"As banks' liquidity needs are currently lower after the
balance sheet period and the lira recovered due to central bank
intervention, we saw yields declining. There are some foreign
investors who also buy bonds following the recovery of global
sentiment," said a treasury marketing unit manager of a big
local bank.
"However, a permanent decline of bond yields looks difficult
under current tight liquidity conditions," he added.
Istanbul's main stock index was down 0.9 percent at
52,383 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index
, which was down 0.23 percent.
"For the day ahead, we expect Turkish stocks to give away
some of yesterday's gain," wrote analysts of Alkhair Capital.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)