ISTANBUL Jan 5 The Turkish lira was steady against the dollar after the central bank tightened liquidity on Thursday and shares dipped.

The central bank held a one-week intraday repo auction with a volume of 10 billion lira ($5.32 billion) and draining 15 billion lira from the markets.

The lira stood at 1.8825 versus the dollar by 1542 GMT, just marginally stronger than 1.8832 quoted late Wednesday.

"The central bank continues to keep tight liquidity conditions and that's the reason why the lira is doing quite well. The good U.S. data has also supported risk assets and the lira benefited from it," said Murat Toprak, an emerging market analyst at HSBC London.

U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in December, easily beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed.

The central bank did not intervene in the market on Thursday.

Since last Friday, it is estimated to have sold around $4.5 billion either through direct intervention or at daily forex auctions to support the lira.

It sold $100 million in its forex-selling auction on Thursday, with bids amounting to $864 million.

Against the basket, the lira traded at 2.1465 compared with 2.1588 in late trade on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.64 percent at 51,204.58 points, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was down 0.67 percent.

Banking shares decreased 1.81 percent on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.59 percent, up from a previous close at 11.43 percent, in extremely thin trading. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore/Anna Willard)