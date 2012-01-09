* C.bank holds intraday auctions, lira gains
* C.bank head signalled strong lira support
* Shares fall, bond yields steady
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 The Turkish lira
strengthened to 1.87 against the dollar on Monday after the
central bank held intraday repo and forex auctions and following
comments on Friday underlining its determination to defend the
weakened national currency.
The lira, which lost almost 20 percent of its
value to be one of 2011's worst-performing emerging market
currencies, stood at 1.8705 against the dollar at 0900 GMT,
strengthening from 1.8785 on Friday.
"The lira is trading pretty well with the central bank's
support. In supporting it, aside from intervention, it is of
great importance that the central bank governor spoke so firmly
and self-confidently," said the forex desk manager at one bank.
Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the central bank will
support lira appreciation in 2012, with its main priority being
to contain inflation at stable, low levels.
Up to the end of last year, the bank sold some $11.2 billion
in forex-selling auctions launched on August 5. Auction sales so
far this year have amounted to $900 million.
A Reuters poll of 30 analysts last week showed the lira is
expected to strengthen slightly to 1.86 to the dollar in three
months, 1.80 in six months and 1.76 in a year.
Basci had said the bank may normalise monetary policy this
week and resume funding at a rate of 5.75 percent from Monday
after what were regarded as "exceptional" circumstances last
week.
However, instead of opening a 5.75 percent repo, it held
another intraday repo on Monday and also held two intraday
forex-selling auctions of $50 million volume each - signalling
another "exceptional" day.
The bank has not spelled out exactly what circumstances
necessitate "exceptional day" treatment but its decision on this
is seen as linked to lira liquidity and forex market conditions
at the time.
Market direction is also seen being shaped by the meeting in
Berlin between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy although expectations of any major
developments are low.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood unchanged at 11.49 percent.
The main Istanbul share index, which dropped 2
percent on Friday, was 0.48 percent lower at 49,940.37 points,
underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up
0.17 percent.
Since October the central bank has tightened policy and has
for now effectively mothballed the low 5.75 percent policy rate
and widened the gap between overnight lending and borrowing
rates. The bank also tightened lira liquidity in the market by
reducing the repo auctions amount which increased the funding
costs of banks by 400-450 basis points.
Data on Monday illustrated a slowdown in the economy after
growth expected to have amounted to around 8 percent last year.
Industrial production expanded 8.4 percent year-on-year in
November, below a 9.6 percent poll forecast, and declined 2.5
percent month-on-month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)