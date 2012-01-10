ISTANBUL Jan 10 The Turkish lira surrendered early gains against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank announced a regular fixed-rate repo auction instead of an intraday one, signalling a return to regular operations.

Under a new policy, the central bank has been holding intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones to tighten lira liquidity on "exceptional days". Tuesday was the first time it held a regular repo since Dec. 28.

The central bank said it will hold a one-week repo auction on Tuesday with a volume of 7 billion lira ($3.75 billion), bank data showed.

After the announcement, the lira eased as far as 1.8735 against the dollar from 1.8680 earlier. By 0830 GMT it traded at 1.8710, slightly firmer than 1.8725 in late trade on Monday.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1290, compared with 2.1266 in late trade on Monday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)