ISTANBUL Jan 10 The Turkish lira
surrendered early gains against the dollar on Tuesday after the
central bank announced a regular fixed-rate repo auction instead
of an intraday one, signalling a return to regular operations.
Under a new policy, the central bank has been holding
intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones to tighten
lira liquidity on "exceptional days". Tuesday was the first time
it held a regular repo since Dec. 28.
The central bank said it will hold a one-week repo auction
on Tuesday with a volume of 7 billion lira ($3.75 billion), bank
data showed.
After the announcement, the lira eased
as far as 1.8735 against the dollar from 1.8680 earlier. By 0830
GMT it traded at 1.8710, slightly firmer than 1.8725 in late
trade on Monday.
Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the
lira traded at 2.1290, compared with 2.1266 in late trade on
Monday.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)