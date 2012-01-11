* Lira firms vs dlr on c/a below f'cast and foreign inflows

* Yields down as central bank opts not to tighten liquidity

* Shares up, shrug off Moody's report

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 Turkey's lira rose on Wednesday after data showed a narrower current account deficit than forecast for November, while shares gained despite a Moody's report on the risks facing Turkish companies.

Turkey's current account deficit rose to $5.188 billion in November from a revised $4.161 billion a month earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, below a Reuters poll forecast for a $5.3 billion deficit.

The Turkish Central Bank injected 6 billion lira ($3.2 billion) in a regular fixed-rate repo auction, for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, signalling it wouldn't tighten lira liquidity as it has been doing recently.

By 0915 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8646 versus the dollar, compared with 1.8690 before the data and stronger than 1.8662 in late trade on Tuesday.

"Despite the central bank signalling it wouldn't tighten lira liquidity more today, the lira stood firmer versus the dollar as the current account deficit was in line with expectations," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

"We are also seeing foreign inflows towards Turkish assets, which supports the lira," he added.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1237, stronger than 2.1264 late on Tuesday.

The central bank said in late December it would hold intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on "exceptional days" to tighten lira liquidity and prevent further depreciation of the currency. The lira fell nearly 20 percent versus the dollar in 2011, stoking inflationary pressures in Turkey's economy.

The central bank's liquidity-tightening measures had pushed the effective funding rate for banks to 12 percent from around 8 percent, but as it has held off from those tightening operations the average funding rate has fallen back a little.

It has now come down to about 11 percent, said Erkin Isik, an emerging market analyst at TEB-BNP Paribas.

"But in normal circumstances the central bank previously said that the average funding cost would be at 5.75-8.50 percent, which means they will continue providing funding at the policy rate," Isik said.

"This would be positive for the short-end of the yield curve, but uncertainty over the upcoming Treasury auctions starting next week is likely to prevent a meaningful decline in yields," he added.

In January the Turkish Treasury has debt redemptions of 17.8 billion lira versus a domestic borrowing plan of 14.4 billion lira.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 declined to 11.34 percent on Wednesday from a previous close at 11.37 percent.

The main Istanbul share index was 1 percent up at 51,288 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.21 percent.

Turkish shares shrugged off a Moody's report saying the stable albeit cautious outlook for Turkish companies reflects risk factors that could potentially affect their credit quality over the next 12-18 months.

"I don't expect Moody's report to have a serious impact on shares as it seems to repeat the problems which have already been in place," said Yunus Kaya, an analyst at Gedik Investment. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)