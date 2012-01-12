* Lira firms vs dlr on foreign inflows despite c.bank eases
liquidity
* Shares up on continued cheap c.bank funding
* Yields down in thin trading
ISTANBUL, Jan 12 Turkey's lira traded
stronger versus the dollar on Thursday on continued foreign
inflows towards Turkish assets, notably bonds, while shares
gained as the central bank provided cheap funding.
Investors were monitoring the European Central Bank meeting
and Spanish and Italian auctions.
Turkey's Central Bank said on Thursday it will inject 6
billion lira ($3.24 billion) through one-week repo auction at a
fixed-rate of 5.75 percent, as it has done at similar auctions
since Tuesday.
By 0834 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8522 versus
the dollar, its strongest level since the beginning of the year,
compared with 1.8660 in late trade on Wednesday.
"It was largely expected that the central bank wouldn't
announce today as exceptional. So, the repo auction didn't have
a serious impact on the lira," said a treasury marketing manager
at a big local bank.
The central bank said in late December it would hold
intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on
"exceptional days" to tighten lira liquidity and prevent further
depreciation of the currency.
"However we see strong foreign inflows towards Turkish
assets mainly due to attractive bond yields. It shows that some
of foreign investors are now convinced the lira wouldn't
depreciate further," the treasury marketing manager said.
Foreign inflows towards Turkish markets are estimated have
been $700-800 million on Wednesday and around $1.5 billion since
the beginning of the week, said some bankers.
The treasury manager said: "The lira is firmer despite the
central bank eases liquidity. If it tightens more, the currency
would strengthen further. I think versus the (euro-dollar)
basket, the lira could firm towards 2.05. We will monitor
European developments today." he added.
Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the
lira traded at 2.1045, after touching 2.1001, its strongest
level in two months, compared with 2.1280 in late trade on
Wednesday.
Ahead of a Spanish debt auction, markets are closely
watching the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting
starting at 1330 GMT, a day after the head of sovereign ratings
for Fitch warned the ECB should ramp up its buying of troubled
euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic"
collapse of the euro.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last Friday
the bank will use necessary instruments to ensure lira
appreciation in 2012, adding the bank's first priority was for
inflation to remain stable at low levels.
He also said the lira, which lost nearly 20 percent versus
the dollar in 2011, will be among the currencies which
appreciate most in 2012.
The main Istanbul share index was up 1.16 percent
at 52,004 points, largely outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was up 0.26 percent.
"The fact that central bank continued with its funding
strategy for unexceptional days made investors more confident.
The banking shares started to recuperate losses since Dec. 29.
They still have a potential to increase 3 percent. If the lira
firms below 1.8550 versus the dollar, we can see reaction buying
(in the index)," wrote analysts at Global Securities.
Central bank liquidity-tightening measures since late
December had pushed banks' funding rate to 12 percent from
around 8 percent, but as it has held off from tightening
operations for two days the average funding rate has fallen back
a little, analysts said.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013
stood at 11.09 percent compared with a previous
close at 11.43 percent. Trading was thin.
Investors were waiting for Treasury auctions to commence on
Jan. 17, as Treasury had planned debt redemptions of 17.8
billion lira versus a domestic borrowing plan of 14.4 billion
lira in January.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)