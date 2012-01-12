* Lira firms vs dlr on foreign inflows despite c.bank eases liquidity

ISTANBUL, Jan 12 Turkey's lira traded stronger versus the dollar on Thursday on continued foreign inflows towards Turkish assets, notably bonds, while shares gained as the central bank provided cheap funding.

Investors were monitoring the European Central Bank meeting and Spanish and Italian auctions.

Turkey's Central Bank said on Thursday it will inject 6 billion lira ($3.24 billion) through one-week repo auction at a fixed-rate of 5.75 percent, as it has done at similar auctions since Tuesday.

By 0834 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8522 versus the dollar, its strongest level since the beginning of the year, compared with 1.8660 in late trade on Wednesday.

"It was largely expected that the central bank wouldn't announce today as exceptional. So, the repo auction didn't have a serious impact on the lira," said a treasury marketing manager at a big local bank.

The central bank said in late December it would hold intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on "exceptional days" to tighten lira liquidity and prevent further depreciation of the currency.

"However we see strong foreign inflows towards Turkish assets mainly due to attractive bond yields. It shows that some of foreign investors are now convinced the lira wouldn't depreciate further," the treasury marketing manager said.

Foreign inflows towards Turkish markets are estimated have been $700-800 million on Wednesday and around $1.5 billion since the beginning of the week, said some bankers.

The treasury manager said: "The lira is firmer despite the central bank eases liquidity. If it tightens more, the currency would strengthen further. I think versus the (euro-dollar) basket, the lira could firm towards 2.05. We will monitor European developments today." he added.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1045, after touching 2.1001, its strongest level in two months, compared with 2.1280 in late trade on Wednesday.

Ahead of a Spanish debt auction, markets are closely watching the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting starting at 1330 GMT, a day after the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch warned the ECB should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last Friday the bank will use necessary instruments to ensure lira appreciation in 2012, adding the bank's first priority was for inflation to remain stable at low levels.

He also said the lira, which lost nearly 20 percent versus the dollar in 2011, will be among the currencies which appreciate most in 2012.

The main Istanbul share index was up 1.16 percent at 52,004 points, largely outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.26 percent.

"The fact that central bank continued with its funding strategy for unexceptional days made investors more confident. The banking shares started to recuperate losses since Dec. 29. They still have a potential to increase 3 percent. If the lira firms below 1.8550 versus the dollar, we can see reaction buying (in the index)," wrote analysts at Global Securities.

Central bank liquidity-tightening measures since late December had pushed banks' funding rate to 12 percent from around 8 percent, but as it has held off from tightening operations for two days the average funding rate has fallen back a little, analysts said.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 11.09 percent compared with a previous close at 11.43 percent. Trading was thin.

Investors were waiting for Treasury auctions to commence on Jan. 17, as Treasury had planned debt redemptions of 17.8 billion lira versus a domestic borrowing plan of 14.4 billion lira in January. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)