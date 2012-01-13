* Lira slightly weaker vs dlr after hitting one-month high Thurs

* Yields down, shares up on global risk-on mode

ISTANBUL Jan 13 The Turkish lira retreated versus the dollar on Friday after hitting its highest level in a month on Thursday, but analysts said it could soon strengthen again as attractive bond yields continue to drew foreign fund inflows.

At 1044 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8549 versus the dollar, compared with 1.8526 in late trade on Thursday. It hit 1.8399 at one point on Thursday afternoon, its strongest in a month.

"The central bank continued to lower the average repo funding rate but the inflows to Turkish assets, especially bonds, were quite strong. We expect the central bank to lower the average repo funding cost to slightly below 8.5 percent in the upcoming days," Erkin Isik, an analyst at TEB-BNP Parisbas, said in a note.

Turkey's Central Bank injected 3 billion lira in one-month repo auction on Friday. Total bids amounted to 15.760 billion lira and the average simple rate was 11.71 percent on the repo which will mature on Feb. 10.

The bank also injected 3 billion lira into the market on Friday in a one-week repo auction at a fixed simple rate of 5.75 percent. Total bids were 13.163 billion lira. The repo will mature on Jan. 20, central bank data showed.

"However, the credit growth trend is still relatively strong, so we think the central bank will keep the funding cost at around 8 percent. They may stop selling forex in the daily auctions, especially if dollar-lira breaks below 1.8250, which will open the way for a move to 1.8000," Isik said.

The central bank is currently selling $50 million at its daily forex selling auctions.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1124 compared with 2.1135 in late trade on Thursday. At its strongest the lira reached 2.0946 on Thursday.

"The lira is trading quite strong. There isn't any major event that can reserve this trend for now," said a forex trader of a bank.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 10.86 percent, compared with a previous close at 10.99 percent in thin trade.

"Considering the central bank's inflation target stands at 5 percent for the next three years, we can say Turkish bonds started to offer a real return to investors with an average yield level of 11.5 percent," analysts at Global Securities wrote in a note.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.47 percent to 52,397 points, helped by improving global risk appetite and low lira funding costs and underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.54 percent.

"Risk-on mode is likely to support the market in the remainder of the day. We expect to see the index pushing 52,500 mark in early trade. We once again note that 52,500 and 53,000 are the critical levels to watch," wrote analysts of Ekpres Invest. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)