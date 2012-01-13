* Shares fall after 3 consecutive days of increase
* Downgrade news accelerates sell-off
* Lira slightly weaker vs dlr, yields up in thin trading
(Adds closing prices, quotes)
ISTANBUL, Jan 13 Turkish shares ended
three days of strong gains on profit taking and the lira
weakened versus the dollar as investors sold riskier assets due
to fears about an imminent downgrade of euro zone countries.
A senior euro zone government source said credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's is set to downgrade several euro zone
countries, not including Germany.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.14 percent
down at 51,561.68 points, largely underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index, which was down 0.15 percent.
"In the first session there was profit taking as the index
rose for three consecutive days. But in the second session we
saw selling accelerating due to panic with the euro-dollar
declining sharply after the downgrade news. The biggest decline
was in banking shares," said Yunus Kaya, an analyst at Gedik
Investment.
Turkish banking shares, which make up almost half
of main Istanbul index, closed down 1.84 percent.
"There is no bad news specific to banking sector. They were
the worst performers just because they are the most liquid
shares," Kaya added.
By 1352 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8621 versus
the dollar, compared with 1.8550 in early trade, as investors
sold riskier assets on downgrade speculation.
The lira hit 1.8399 per dollar at one point on Thursday
afternoon, its strongest in a month on foreign inflows seeking
attractive bond yields.
"Today's (weakening) trend of lira doesn't seem to have
local reasons. Other emerging currencies have also weakened. The
downgrade could deteriorate risk appetite for a while. However,
one can expect the positive sentiment would continue again as
the markets find support from the European Central Bank printing
money to ease the indebted countries' borrowing," said Nilufer
Sezgin, economist at Ekspres Invest.
"For the lira, we know the central bank wouldn't allow
excessive depreciation and would switch to 'exceptional days'
policy to support the lira. Hence, I think it's difficult for
the lira to weaken above 2.15 level versus the (euro-dollar)
basket," she added.
Under a new policy, the central bank has been holding
intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones to tighten
lira liquidity and intervening directly in the forex market to
support the lira on "exceptional days".
Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the
lira traded at 2.1087, stronger than 2.1124 in early trade and
compared with 2.1135 in late trade on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.05 percent, compared with a
previous close at 10.99 percent in thin trade.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)