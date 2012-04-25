* Lira extends gains on hawkish policy expectations
ISTANBUL, April 25 The Turkish lira hit its
strongest level against the dollar since early March and bond
yields steadied on Wednesday due to speculation that the central
bank could announce measures to tighten monetary policy when it
releases a quarterly inflation report on Thursday.
Shares slightly outperformed the emerging markets index as
higher than expected corporate results abroad underpinned
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The central bank will announce its quarterly inflation
report at 0700 GMT on Thursday. Consumer prices rose 10.43
percent in March, more than double the central bank's year-end
target of 5 percent, and central bank governor Erdem Basci said
last week that the bank would prefer to change its policy stance
rather than revise its inflation forecast, raising expectations
for some tightening.
By 1420 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7706 versus
the dollar, after touching its seven-week strongest of 1.7697,
compared with 1.7821 late on Tuesday. Against a euro-dollar
basket, the lira had firmed to 2.0541, from
2.0677.
"The central bank is expected to announce tomorrow a tighter
policy and new liquidity management measures to meet its
inflation targets. Besides, the recovery in global markets gave
support to the lira," said Bilge Gonen, the head manager of the
forex desk at Eurobank Tekfen.
"So, although today some local companies bought dollars, we
saw strong inflows to the money market. I expect the lira to
move between 1.7720-1.7750 and pullback to 2.05 versus the
euro-dollar basket," Gonen said.
Turkish importers buy dollars to pay their import bills.
The central bank operates a complex policy mix of daily
liquidity injections, a low policy rate and an interest rate
corridor - an adjustable gap between its overnight borrowing and
lending rates. It also provides smaller amounts of lira at more
costly interest rates when the lira comes under pressure.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.44 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous
close at 9.45 percent. The yields declined slightly the previous
day after successful debt auctions.
"Investors didn't want to change their bond portfolios ahead
of tomorrow's inflation report. Trading was nil," said Tufan
Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.
The Turkish Treasury raised 2.5 billion lira on Tuesday by
selling three bonds maturing in 11 months, two and 10 years'
time, and at lower yields than forecast.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.39 percent up
at 59,940 points, outperforming a 0.06 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
"We saw the index struggling around technical resistance
level of 60,300. If the index breaks this level, it can test the
resistance level of 61,100," said Yunus Kaya, an equity analyst
at Gedik Investment.
