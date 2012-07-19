* Central bank leaves key rates on hold * Bond yields fall, lira firm after c.bank announcement * Bank cautious over pricing behaviour * Limit on lira required reserves that can be held in fx raised (Adds c.bank announcement, fresh quote, details) ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkish bond yields fell and the lira firmed on Thursday after the central bank kept its key interest rates on hold while making a move to increase lira in the banking sector to support growth. The bank said it was retaining flexibility on policy due to global economic uncertainties, hinting at its concern over a lira rate whose strength is crucial to keeping inflation and a hefty current account deficit under control. The bank's decision to refrain from cutting any of its main rates supported the lira, which strengthened to 1.8005 against the dollar from 1.8050 before the decision. The lira was trading at 1.8041 by 1539 GMT. The March 5, 2014, bond yield closed at 7.75 percent, from 7.83 percent a day before. "As regards the impact on the bond market, for the short end of the curve and the benchmark bond, the (monetary policy) decision might serve as an excuse to take profits ahead of August loaded redemption/auction schedule. On the other hand, stronger (central bank) credibility will be good news for the long end of the curve," said Finansbank economist Inan Demir. "We think today's decision to keep short term rates unchanged is good news for (the central bank's) credibility, and we continue to see a narrowing in the interest rate corridor in the final quarter of the year," he said. The central bank reiterated that it may make a limited cut in its year-end inflation forecast but said it would also maintain a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some time given inflation that was set to remain above target. But its raising of the limit of lira required reserves that can be held in forex to 55 percent from 50 percent will both boost the bank's foreign currency reserves by $2.9 billion and provide $2.8 billion in extra cash to banks. The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 5.75 percent, its borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight lending rate at 11.5 percent. In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, all had expected the policy rate and borrowing rate to be left unchanged, while five respondents forecast a cut in the lending rate. Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast. A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26. Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall. Istanbul's main share index fell 0.17 percent to 62,340.84 points, underperforming a 1.09 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. "We think that the main trend for the benchmark yield will remain downward as markets continue to expect a rate cut. The lira will be supported for a while as yields remained high. We expect the lira to firm towards 1.79 against the dollar,"said Garanti Securities economist Gizem Oztok Altinsac. "The bourse will not be affected by central bank decision in the short run," she added. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Patrick Graham)