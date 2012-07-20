* Bond yields unchanged, lira firm
* Central bank leaves key rates on hold
* C.bank survey eyed
ISTANBUL, July 20 The Turkish lira traded firmer
on Friday, finding support after the central bank kept key
interest rates on hold, while investor attention turned to the
afternoon release of the bank's latest expectations survey for
clues on the inflation outlook.
At 0825 GMT, the lira was at 1.8028 against the
dollar, gaining from 1.8041 late on Thursday.
"We can see that foreign inflows are continuing. The Turkish
central bank's decision yesterday has also given further support
to the lira," said a forex trader at one bank.
The central bank said on Thursday it was retaining
flexibility on policy due to global economic uncertainties,
hinting at its concern over a lira rate whose strength is
crucial to keeping inflation and a hefty current account deficit
under control.
Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond yield
was unchanged at 7.75 percent.
"After an active week today the market is more calm, I don't
expect such big moves. The benchmark bond yield will trade
between the 7.75-7.72 percent levels," said one bond trader.
The central bank is scheduled to release its twice-monthly
survey on business leaders' and economists' economic
expectations at 1130 GMT.
The bank reiterated on Thursday it may make a limited cut in
its year-end inflation forecast but said it would also maintain
a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some time given
inflation that was set to remain above target.
Its raising of the limit of lira required reserves that can
be held in forex to 55 percent from 50 percent will both boost
the bank's foreign currency reserves by $2.9 billion and provide
$2.8 billion in extra cash to banks.
The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate,
at 5.75 percent, its borrowing rate at 5 percent and overnight
lending rate at 11.5 percent.
In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, all had expected the
policy rate and borrowing rate to be left unchanged, while five
respondents forecast a cut in the lending rate.
"In view of the continued economic slowdown and the
downtrend in inflation it is unlikely that the CBRT can stick to
its hawkish stance for much longer. We therefore still believe
that the USD-TRY exchange rate offers some upside," said Carolin
Hecht, an analyst at Commerzbank.
Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of
monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may
cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast.
A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26.
Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more
than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.38 percent to
62,101.07 points, underperforming a 0.07 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Seda
Sezer; Editing by Catherine Evans)