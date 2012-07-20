(Adds quotes, details, lira turns weaker)
* Bonds, lira weaker amid euro zone jitters
* Lira supported by c.bank leaving rates on hold
* Shares dip 0.9 percent
ISTANBUL, July 20 The Turkish lira slipped on
Friday as support from the central bank's decision to keep
interest rates on hold was outweighed by investor jitters about
Spain's ability to avoid a full-blown bailout, which hit
emerging market currencies broadly.
The lira was at 1.8077 against the dollar by
1302 GMT, weakening from 1.8041 late on Thursday.
The euro hit record lows as doubts that the Spanish
government can avoid a full bailout grew following news that the
heavily indebted region of Valencia had called for aid.
Traders said the losses were limited by one company's sale
of around $250 million for lira. Other emerging market
currencies lost about 1 percent, while the lira was 0.4 percent
weaker.
"The purchase by one company brought the exchange rate right
down, but in the afternoon the negative news about the euro zone
region...raised the rate," one banker said on condition of
anonymity.
The benchmark March 2014 bond yield rose to
7.79 percent from a previous 7.75 percent.
The central bank reiterated on Thursday it may make a
limited cut in its year-end inflation forecast but said it would
also maintain a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some
time given inflation was set to remain above target.
"In view of the continued economic slowdown and the
downtrend in inflation it is unlikely that the central bank can
stick to its hawkish stance for much longer. We therefore still
believe that the dollar-lira exchange rate offers some upside,"
said Carolin Hecht, an analyst at Commerzbank.
Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of
monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may
cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast.
A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26.
Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more
than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.88 percent to
61,792.16, underperforming a 0.45 percent dip in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
(Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Seda
Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Catherine Evans)