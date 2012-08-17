* Bank shares at 10-day high on central bank liquidity shift
* Bond yields dip, lira slightly weaker
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 Turkish banking shares rose to
a 10-day high on Friday while the lira weakened slightly, a day
after the central bank signalled a rate cut in the coming months
and announced measures to boost lira liquidity.
Bonds yields eased slightly with Turkey's two-year benchmark
yield dipping to 7.71 percent from 7.74
percent. It fell 20 basis points on Thursday following the
central bank's decisions.
The bank said at its monthly policy meeting it could
gradually narrow the interest rate corridor - the gap between
its overnight borrowing and lending rates - in the coming
period.
The bank eased policy very slightly by raising the amount of
lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign
currency and gold. It increased the upper limit of weekly lira
funding to 7.5 billion lira from 6.5 billion.
Increased lira liquidity in the market has the potential to
boost banks' profits by reducing their funding costs and raising
the value of their bond holdings.
By 0853 GMT, the banking index was up 1.33 percent,
at its highest levels in ten days.
Among major lenders, Garanti rose 1.4 percent to
7.49 lira and Akbank climbed 1.44 percent to 7.05.
"The central bank's decision to reduce the funding costs is
positive for the banking index. However, we don't think it will
affect industrial companies as banks will not lower immediately
the cost of lending," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.
"The bank's decisions can only start to affect industrial
companies positively if it narrows the interest rate corridor. I
expect this to happen in the third quarter," Okte said.
Turkish lenders usually calculate the interest rate on their
loans on the basis of the upper limit of the central bank's
interest rate corridor. Currently, it stands at 11.5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index was 1.03 percent higher
at 65,586. points. It outperformed a 0.11 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
The central bank's move came as the Turkish economy headed
for a soft landing and with the current account deficit and
inflation falling.
"I think the biggest risks (for Turkish assets) would be the
rise of Brent above $120 per barrel and tensions between Iran
and Israel," Okte added. Turkey is heavily dependent on
imported energy.
The lira was at 1.7971 against the dollar,
slightly weaker than 1.7951 late on Thursday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0087, from
2.0071.
Analysts said they expect slight appreciation of the lira in
intraday trade as demand for the currency usually rises ahead of
holiday periods.
A three-day public holiday for the end of Ramadan Eid
al-Fitr feast will begin on Aug. 19.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)