* Bank shares at 10-day high on central bank liquidity shift
* Bond yields dip, lira slightly weaker
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 Turkish banking shares rose to
a 10-day high on Friday while the lira weakened slightly, a day
after the central bank signalled a rate cut in the coming months
and announced measures to boost lira liquidity.
Bonds yields were steady with Turkey's two-year benchmark
yield dipping to 7.72 percent from a close of
7.74 percent a day before. It fell 20 basis points on Thursday
following the central bank's decisions.
The bank said at its monthly policy meeting on Thursday that
it could gradually narrow the interest rate corridor - the gap
between its overnight borrowing and lending rates - in the
coming period.
"The market had generally been of the belief that the
corridor would stay untouched until well in the autumn but
yesterday's statement seems to indicate that some narrowing
could be taking place as soon as the September meeting, albeit
on a small scale," said Esther Law, emerging markets strategist
at Societe Generale in London.
The bank eased policy very slightly by raising the amount of
lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign
currency and gold. It increased the upper limit of weekly lira
funding to 7.5 billion lira from 6.5 billion.
Increased lira liquidity in the market has the potential to
boost banks' profits by reducing their funding costs and raising
the value of their bond holdings.
The banking index closed 1.88 percent higher, at
its highest level in ten days.
Among major lenders, Garanti rose 2.44 percent to
7.56 lira and Akbank climbed 2.31 percent to 7.10.
"The central bank's decision to reduce the funding costs is
positive for the banking index. However, we don't think it will
affect industrial companies as banks will not lower immediately
the cost of lending," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.
"The bank's decisions can only start to affect industrial
companies positively if it narrows the interest rate corridor. I
expect this to happen in the third quarter," Okte said.
Turkish lenders usually calculate the interest rate on their
loans on the basis of the upper limit of the central bank's
interest rate corridor. Currently, it stands at 11.5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index ended the week 1.3
percent higher at 65,758.47 points. It outperformed a 0.42
percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.
The central bank's move came as the Turkish economy headed
for a soft landing and with the current account deficit and
inflation falling.
"I think the biggest risks (for Turkish assets) would be the
rise of Brent above $120 per barrel and tensions between Iran
and Israel," Okte added. Turkey is heavily dependent on
imported energy.
The lira was at 1.8025 against the dollar,
weaker than 1.7951 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, it stood at 2.0112, from 2.0071.
A three-day public holiday for the end of Ramadan Eid
al-Fitr feast will begin on Aug. 19.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)