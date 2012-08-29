* Central bank has hinted at narrower rate corridor

* Investors eye Bernanke speech, ECB action

* Koc Q2 profit falls 13 pct shares rise

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday, extending a run of declines triggered by signals that the central bank will ease policy soon, in a cautious market dominated by expectations of monetary stimulus overseas.

Turkish central bank Governor Erdem Basci said at the weekend the bank could gradually narrow the gap between its overnight borrowing and lending rates, now at 5 percent and 11.5 percent respectively.

In light of the comments, many analysts expect the bank to trim the lending rate at its next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 18.

With the cost of bank funding via interbank and open market operations approaching the lower end of the central bank rate corridor, HSBC Bank strategist Fatih Keresteci said falling lira returns would likely affect the currency's performance against the dollar.

"The lira has been negatively decoupling in recent days due to its falling returns, ... and we think that the rise in U.S. dollar/lira prices should be used as an opportunity to sell," he said.

The lira weakened to 1.8160 against the dollar by 0838 GMT from 1.8062 on Tuesday. It eased to 2.0494 against the euro-dollar basket.

Bond prices also fell, with the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark paper rising to 7.66 percent from a close of 7.63 percent, but staying below the 7.81 percent it reached at the end of last week.

"The Central Bank pulling its foot off the brake will continue to have a positive impact on the bond market," Keresteci added.

Some traders forecast the benchmark bond yield could fall as low as 7 percent in coming days as Basci's remarks spark demand for debt from banks.

At its last monetary policy meeting on Aug. 16, the central bank eased policy slightly by raising the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies and gold, and it gave its first clear signal that it could cut interest rates ahead as inflation falls.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the annual Jackson Hole meeting on Friday ahead of the Fed's Sept. 12-13 policy meeting, which could shed light on the Federal Reserve's future plans.

That, in turn, could determine investor appetite for riskier emerging markets, like Turkey.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.1 percent to 66,208.68 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Koc Holding, Turkey's biggest conglomerate, outperformed with a gain of 0.56 percent higher after reporting second quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by John Stonestreet)