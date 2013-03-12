* Lira slightly weakens as c/a deficit exceeds forecast
* Bond yields flat, debt auction eyed
* Turkcell shares rise on appointment of 3 board members
ISTANBUL, March 12 The Turkish lira eased on
Tuesday after January's current account showed a bigger deficit
than expected, while bond yields were flat ahead of a debt
auction later in the day.
Turkey's current account deficit rose to $5.63 billion in
January from $4.66 billion a month earlier, central bank data
showed on Tuesday, more than the $5.4 billion forecast in a
Reuters poll.
By 0922 GMT, the lira had fallen slightly, to 1.8040 to the
dollar from 1.8020 late on Monday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0755, from
2.0724.
"We expect the lira's losses to remain limited in intraday
trade despite the higher-than-expected current account deficit,"
wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
"If the deficit widens faster than our expectations, the
weakening in the lira may accelerate."
Turkey also said it had revised down the deficit at the end
of 2012 after an upward adjustment to tourism revenues.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was flat at 5.82 percent, as investors focused on the Treasury
sale later on Tuesday of a 15-month zero-coupon bond.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.55 percent at
83,577 points, outperforming a fall of 0.47 percent in the
global emerging markets index.
Shares in Turkcell were up 2.6 percent after the
state Capital Markets Board said in a bulletin it had appointed
three independent board members. A long-running share dispute
has prevented the mobile phone company's board from meeting or
distributing dividends for two years .
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)