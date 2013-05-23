* Lira at weakest level in a year against dollar

* Shares drop two percent from record highs

* Bond yields rise after Bernanke comments on stimulus

ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkish assets fell on Thursday, tracking other emerging markets after hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke drove investors back to safer havens.

The lira, already under pressure from an interest rate cut at last week's central bank policy meeting, weakened sharply against the dollar, touching 1.8590 per dollar - its weakest since June last year - in early trade.

The bank earlier announced a one-week repo auction with a volume of 2.5 billion lira, higher than some in the market expected. It presents the minutes of the policy meeting at 1130 GMT.

"The lira was already under pressure after the... interest rate cut," said ING Bank private banking strategist Pinar Uslu.

"The dollar's gain in value on global markets has now resulted in an exit from emerging market countries. The lira has naturally been affected by this."

Turkey's main share index, which had surged 19 percent this year by Wednesday's close, was down 2.04 percent at 91,280 points, in line with the main global emerging markets index.

Shares in Turk Telekom, were down 1.86 percent after the Competition Board said it would investigate allegations the leading telecoms firm sold telephone charge cards to dealers at below cost levels.

The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 5.21 percent from 5.08 percent on Wednesday. It hit an all-time low of 4.61 percent on Friday after the 50-basis-point rate cut, designed to boost the economy and keep a lid on the lira.

The shift from riskier assets was triggered when Fed Chairman Bernanke told a congressional committee on Wednesday the central bank could scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of its next few policy meetings.

The lira selloff was also driven by profit-taking after a long-awaited rating upgrade last week.

Moody's last Thursday joined Fitch in assigning Turkey an investment grade rating, making it eligible for inclusion in a higher-grade bond indexes (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Parisa Hafezi, John Stonestreet)