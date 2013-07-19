(Adds closing prices, Halkbank)
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, July 19 The Turkish lira was steady on
Friday as investors positioned for a likely interest hike next
week, with concerns less acute about U.S. plans to withdraw
monetary stimulus.
The lira was slightly firmer at 1.9211 to the
dollar by 1452 GMT from 1.9242 late on Thursday, near its
strongest in a month.
Concerns about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and
domestic unrest in Turkey have pressured the lira in recent
weeks, and the currency fell to its weakest ever against the
dollar at 1.9737 on July 8.
Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke over the U.S.
central bank's easy monetary policy boosted sentiment after
Turkey's central bank hinted on Monday it could raise interest
rates next week to support the lira.
The bank is expected to raise its overnight lending rate,
the upper end of its interest rate corridor, while keeping its
policy rate and overnight borrowing rates on hold, according to
a Reuters poll of 17 economists.
The central bank has sold $6.5 billion this year at forex
auctions, stepping up sales in recent weeks to try to support
the local currency, but cannot sustain such action indefinitely.
The main Istanbul share index fell 1.49 percent to
75,873.99 points while the 10-year bond yield
rose to 8.82 percent from 8.77 percent.
State-run lender Halkbank was among the heaviest
fallers, losing 4.4 percent after local media reports, which it
denied, that it was owed $450 million after a corporate client
fell into arrears.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)