* Central bank expected to hike lending rate
* Shares rise 0.7 percent, lagging emerging market index
ISTANBUL, July 23 The Turkish lira was steady
and bond yields edged lower on Tuesday ahead of an expected
interest rate hike by the central bank as it seeks to shore up
the currency.
The bank's decision is due at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT). All 17
economists in a Reuters poll expect it to raise its overnight
lending rate by between 50 and 150 basis points, and keep its
policy rate and borrowing rate on hold.
The lira was at 1.9120 against the dollar by
0730 GMT, little changed from 1.9122 late on Monday. The
currency hit a record low of 1.9737 on July 8 due to concerns
about the prospects for the scaling back of the U.S. Fed's
bond-buying programme and civil unrest in Turkey during June.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and other members of his
economic team have been vocal proponents of low interest rates,
fearing an economic slowdown ahead of elections next year, and
the tone of the monetary policy committee's statement will be
closely watched by investors.
"Should the central bank signal further hikes for the
upcoming periods this will be perceived by the markets as a move
to increase the central bank's credibility and support the lira
and help bond yields to come down," Tera Brokers said in a note.
The 10-year bond yield dipped to 8.72
percent from 8.76 percent on Monday.
Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week over
the pace of U.S. plans to ease monetary stimulus have boosted
sentiment and taken some of the pressure off Turkey's central
bank, which has spent $6.6 billion this year at forex auctions
trying to support the lira.
The main Istanbul share index rose 0.71 percent to
76,356.78 points, underperforming a 1.36 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John
Stonestreet)