ISTANBUL, July 23 The Turkish lira was steady and bond yields edged lower on Tuesday ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the central bank as it seeks to shore up the currency.

The bank's decision is due at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT). All 17 economists in a Reuters poll expect it to raise its overnight lending rate by between 50 and 150 basis points, and keep its policy rate and borrowing rate on hold.

The lira was at 1.9120 against the dollar by 0730 GMT, little changed from 1.9122 late on Monday. The currency hit a record low of 1.9737 on July 8 due to concerns about the prospects for the scaling back of the U.S. Fed's bond-buying programme and civil unrest in Turkey during June.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and other members of his economic team have been vocal proponents of low interest rates, fearing an economic slowdown ahead of elections next year, and the tone of the monetary policy committee's statement will be closely watched by investors.

"Should the central bank signal further hikes for the upcoming periods this will be perceived by the markets as a move to increase the central bank's credibility and support the lira and help bond yields to come down," Tera Brokers said in a note.

The 10-year bond yield dipped to 8.72 percent from 8.76 percent on Monday.

Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week over the pace of U.S. plans to ease monetary stimulus have boosted sentiment and taken some of the pressure off Turkey's central bank, which has spent $6.6 billion this year at forex auctions trying to support the lira.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.71 percent to 76,356.78 points, underperforming a 1.36 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)