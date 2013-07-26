ISTANBUL, July 26 The Turkish lira was broadly steady on Friday after the central bank tried to push up the cost of lira funding and investors hoped for a forex auction to help bolster the currency further.

The bank injected 4 billion lira ($2 billion) in a one-month repo auction and 2.5 billion lira in a one-week auction, a much higher amount than in recent weeks.

The lira firmed slightly to 1.9205 against the dollar by 0951 GMT, from 1.9240 late on Thursday.

"Raising the one-month repo amount aims to increase funding costs," said Ali Cakiroglu, strategist at HSBC Portfolio Management.

Average funding costs rose to 4.95 percent on Thursday from 4.73 percent on Wednesday. Cakiroglu forecast they could rise further to 5.10 percent on Friday.

The central bank announced on Tuesday that it would not sell foreign exchange on days when it applies additional monetary tightening by not holding its usual one-week repo auction.

The fact it held the auction on Friday led investors to expect it would also hold a forex auction later.

The central bank raised its overnight lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5 percent on Tuesday in response to capital outflows that have knocked the lira down as much as 9 percent against the dollar over the past few months.

It signalled it would fight further lira falls by tightening liquidity rather than eating into its foreign exchange reserves. It has already burned through $6.7 billion this year, about 15 percent of estimated disposable reserves, to defend the lira.

Turkish assets fell on Thursday as rising U.S. yields fanned concerns that the central bank may have to tighten policy again to stem capital outflows, which would weigh on growth. Rising U.S. yields would also lessen the appeal for emerging assets.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond was steady at 9.23 percent on Friday. The main Istanbul share index was down 0.79 percent at 73,265.77 points. (Additional reporting by Behiye Taner; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)