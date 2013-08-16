ISTANBUL Aug 16 Turkish bonds and the lira were
slightly firmer on Friday as investors shifted focus to central
bank monetary policy committee meeting next week in which the
bank was seen holding rates and sticking with its tight
monetary policy.
Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper its
stimulus programme has hit emerging markets in general.
The central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75
basis points last month to support the lira and said it would
take further monetary tightening steps if needed. It kept its
one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate
at 3.5 percent.
The central bank was scheduled to hold its monthly monetary
policy committee meeting on August 20.
Economists expect the bank to hold its policy rates on hold,
while they note that it would not be a surprise for them if the
central bank raises interest rates because of the increase in
U.S. yields and weakening pressure on the lira.
Raising interest rates makes lira assets more attractive to
foreign investors, supporting the currency.
Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper its
stimulus programme has hit emerging markets in general.
"I still tend to think that they will opt to let the current
mix work a little longer, as there has not been any significant
changes in the economic variables since the last MPC meeting,"
said Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard
Bank.
The lira firmed slightly to 1.9361 against the
dollar at 1128 GMT from 1.9425 late on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond fell to
9.29 percent from a close at 9.37 percent on Thursday, however
volumes were low.
Signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising
inflation stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will
reduce its stimulus next month, weighing on global markets.
Turkey's large current account deficit, its main economic
weakness, makes it susceptible to capital outflows when central
banks in developed economies start to tighten liquidity.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.32 percent to
73,758.69 points, in line with the broader emerging markets
index, which was down 0.16 percent.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Ron Askew)