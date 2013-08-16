ISTANBUL Aug 16 Turkish bonds and the lira were slightly firmer on Friday as investors shifted focus to central bank monetary policy committee meeting next week in which the bank was seen holding rates and sticking with its tight monetary policy.

Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper its stimulus programme has hit emerging markets in general.

The central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points last month to support the lira and said it would take further monetary tightening steps if needed. It kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent.

The central bank was scheduled to hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting on August 20.

Economists expect the bank to hold its policy rates on hold, while they note that it would not be a surprise for them if the central bank raises interest rates because of the increase in U.S. yields and weakening pressure on the lira.

Raising interest rates makes lira assets more attractive to foreign investors, supporting the currency.

Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper its stimulus programme has hit emerging markets in general.

"I still tend to think that they will opt to let the current mix work a little longer, as there has not been any significant changes in the economic variables since the last MPC meeting," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard Bank.

The lira firmed slightly to 1.9361 against the dollar at 1128 GMT from 1.9425 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond fell to 9.29 percent from a close at 9.37 percent on Thursday, however volumes were low.

Signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising inflation stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce its stimulus next month, weighing on global markets.

Turkey's large current account deficit, its main economic weakness, makes it susceptible to capital outflows when central banks in developed economies start to tighten liquidity.

The main Istanbul share index fell 0.32 percent to 73,758.69 points, in line with the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.16 percent. (Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Ron Askew)