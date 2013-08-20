ISTANBUL Aug 20 Turkish two-year bond yields inched up and the lira eased on Tuesday with the central bank expected to leave interest rates on hold later in the day, while stocks hit a five-week low.

The central bank is expected to keep its main interest rates on hold despite recent pressure on the lira, fearing a hike could stifle fragile growth, according to a Reuters poll.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond edged up to 9.41 by 0937 GMT from Monday's close of 9.39 percent, while the lira weakened to 1.9510 against the dollar from 1.9370.

Growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start tapering its stimulus programme has hit appetite for emerging markets in general, with Turkey's large current account deficit leaving it particularly vulnerable.

Investors are keen to see signs that the central bank is committed to tightening liquidity to keep the lira steady.

The main Istanbul share index was down 0.76 percent at 71,769.07, by 0902 GMT but outperformed the broader emerging markets index, which was down 1.47 percent.

The yield on the 10-year bond fell to 9.25 percent, from Monday's close of 9.38, tracking an easing off in U.S. 10-year bond yields.

The central bank has been applying tightening with other policy tools, including cancelling some one week repo auctions and forex auctions.

On Tuesday, it opened a one-week, fixed-rate repo auction with a volume of 1.5 billion lira ($768 million), maturing on Aug. 27, bank data showed. ($1 = 1.9446 Turkish liras) (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh Lawson)