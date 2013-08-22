ISTANBUL Aug 22 Turkey's lira hit a record low on Thursday as investors eyed how the Turkish central bank would react after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting minutes showed tapering could start as early as next month.

The lira was hovering at 1.9810 to the dollar by 0604 GMT, weakening from 1.9740 late on Wednesday but off a record low of 1.9870 overnight.

Emerging markets again bore the brunt of the selling pressure as many have come to rely on cheap dollars to underpin domestic demand and fund current account deficits.

Turkey is particularly vulnerable, being heavily dependent on foreign inflows to finance its gaping current account deficit, running at over 7 percent of national output. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)