ISTANBUL Aug 22 Turkey's lira hit a record low
on Thursday as investors eyed how the Turkish central bank would
react after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting
minutes showed tapering could start as early as next month.
The lira was hovering at 1.9810 to the dollar by
0604 GMT, weakening from 1.9740 late on Wednesday but off a
record low of 1.9870 overnight.
Emerging markets again bore the brunt of the selling
pressure as many have come to rely on cheap dollars to underpin
domestic demand and fund current account deficits.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable, being heavily dependent
on foreign inflows to finance its gaping current account
deficit, running at over 7 percent of national output.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)